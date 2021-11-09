Selling Sunset is getting a new spinoff series - and it sounds amazing! We are so excited about this!

Netflix’s Selling Sunset is getting a spinoff series titled Selling the OC, which will follow original cast member and real estate broker Jason Oppenheim as he expands the Oppenheim Group in California’s Orange County.

Filming is currently underway at the new location in Newport Beach, and while Jason is the only original cast member that has been confirmed for the new series, he will be joined by Alexandra Hall, Austin Victoria and Brandi Marshall, among other agents.

This isn’t the reality show’s only spinoff series, however, as Netflix confirmed another real estate series titled Selling Tampa earlier this year. The show will follow Allure Reality, a Florida agency run entirely by Black women.

For those who have yet to watch the original Netflix show, Selling Sunset follows the Oppenheim Group, a real estate brokerage run by brothers Jason and Brett Oppenheim, which sells the most extravagant properties in LA, and follows the personal and professional lives of its agents.

We first met the Oppenheim brothers and their all-female agents back in 2019 when the first season was released. Viewers were introduced to the social pecking order and well-established cliques within the group at the same time as newcomer Chrishell Stause, who is now dating her boss Jason.

Selling Sunset is getting a spinoff show

Seasons two and three of the show came to Netflix during the height of the pandemic in 2020 and proved to be a smash-hit with Netflix users and critics alike, as the second season was nominated for an Emmy in the unstructured reality program category.

Jason and Brett Oppenheim, Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald, Maya Vander, Heather Rae Young, Amanza Smith and Davina Potratz are all returning to the show for its fourth season which is due to come out on Netflix later this month.

The fourth series of the hit property show will arrive on Netflix soon

Joining the team will be actress Vanessa Villela who has appeared in various novella series and shows, as well as model-turned-realtor Emma Hernan, who also has her own frozen food company.

While fans of the reality show are eagerly waiting for the new series to drop, they’ll be pleased to know that Netflix has renewed Selling Sunset for a fifth season.

