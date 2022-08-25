Everything you need to know about Made in Chelsea star Sam Prince The reality star is an influencer and business owner

Made in Chelsea is currently airing a special series which sees the SW3 gang jet off to Mallorca for a summer of love and non-stop drama. Sam Prince is just one of the many socialites soaking up the rays on the Spanish island.

MORE: Made in Chelsea: Mallorca viewers make same complaint about new series

The 25-year-old first joined the show back in 2017, but how much do you know about the reality star? Find out all about him here, including his net worth…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Made in Chelsea's James Taylor's romantic proposal to Maeva D'Ascanio

Who is Made in Chelsea's Sam Prince?

Sam Prince is a business owner and influencer. When he's not on the E4 show sipping cocktails at Chelsea's most exclusive venues, you can find Sam at the helm of his tea company, Forager Health, which he co-founded alongside Niall Kiddle.

The pair created the sustainable brand during lockdown. On his website, Sam says: "It's a huge aspiration of mine to help create sustainable and biodegradable products that offer pure ingredients to benefit everyday life at a reasonable price!"

MORE: Made in Chelsea: Mallorca - all you need to know, including 4 new cast members

MORE: MIC's Maeva D'Ascanio explains silence on wedding plans with James Taylor

The reality star also boasts 65.4K Instagram followers and regularly keeps his fans updated with various selfies and glamorous snaps from his trips abroad.

Sam joined Made in Chelsea back in 2017

What is Sam Prince's net worth?

Idol Networth lists Sam's net worth at £12 million, however, other sources list his net worth to be around £1.5 million. Reality Titbit estimates that a more accurate figure would be anywhere between £1m and £5m.

Who has Sam Prince dated?

Sam was most recently linked to fellow MIC cast member Inga Valentiner, a 29-year-old artist who joined the show during its 21st series in 2021.

Sam previously dated Georgia 'Toff' Toffolo

Prior to his romance with Inga, Sam dated Kate Moss' half-sister, Lottie Moss, but the pair reportedly split after the reality star was unfaithful to the model.

He also dated Georgia 'Toff' Toffolo, but the two went their separate ways after he cheated on her.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.