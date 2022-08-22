Made in Chelsea: Mallorca - all you need to know, including 4 new cast members Let the drama commence!

The Made in Chelsea gang are jetting off to sunny Mallorca for a new five-part series ahead of the upcoming season 24 - and we can't wait to be enthralled by the summer romances!

The usual South London group will be joined by four new cast members on their trip to the Spanish island. Find out who they are and what to expect from the series.

WATCH: Made in Chelsea's James Taylor's romantic proposal to Maeva D'Ascanio

Who are the new cast members?

Four new cast members are joining the show for the Mallorca special, the first of which is 25-year-old India Hovenden, a Chelsea native who is currently working as the PA to the Editor-in-Chief of Vogue Magazine. Julius won't be too happy to see her though, as the model is harbouring a big secret about his love life.

India has history with Julius

Also joining the cast is Issy Francis-Baum, a 20-year-old part-time fashion student and model from London. Issy is described as "single and ready to mingle" which can only mean more drama ahead for the MIC cast.

Issy is a part-time fashion student

20-year-old model Willow Day will also be making an appearance on the series. Born in the UK but raised in Mallorca, the socialite is sure to show the original cast members the best spots in town for a good night out.

Willow is a model who grew up in Mallorca

Finally, 31-year-old Malek Amro will be meeting up with the gang. The wealth manager is currently working for his friend’s newly launched app 'Yacht Drop', which delivers drinks to superyachts in some of the most exclusive ports around the island. Luxurious or what?!

Malek is a wealth manager

Also set to make an appearance are cast members Olivia Bentley, Miles Nazaire, Emily Blackwell, Maeva D’Ascanio, James Taylor, Ollie Locke-Locke, Gareth Locke-Locke, Julius Cowdrey, Digby Edgley, Tristan Phipps, Ruby Adler, Reza Amiri-Garroussi and Sam Prince.

What to expect from Made in Chelsea: Mallorca

The SW3 gang will be packing their suitcases and heading off to an exclusive area of Mallorca, where they'll set up camp in two glamorous villas.

However, it won't be all cocktails and sun loungers for the Chelsea crew as tensions are set to rise among the group when Julius' past lover, India, turns up and reveals a big secret.

The series begins on Monday 22 August

Meanwhile, more drama is expected for other members of the cast as the synopsis teases: "Will relationships be put to the ultimate test and will any old wounds be re-opened?"

Where and when can I watch Made in Chelsea: Mallorca?

Made in Chelsea: Mallorca begins on Monday 22 August 2022 at 9pm on E4 and All 4.

