What does Made in Chelsea’s James Taylor do for a job? James Taylor joined the show in 2018

James Taylor has quickly become one of Made in Chelsea’s most recognisable faces since joining the series back in 2018. And while viewers of the show know a great deal about his romantic life, they are wondering what exactly the reality star does for a job.

For those who have yet to watch Made in Chelsea, it follows the lives of wealthy young people in the most affluent areas of London, as well as their travels to other locations around the world.

Who is James Taylor?

James is a reality star and model who made his first appearance on the show in 2017 when he taught his friend and fellow reality star Sam Prince how to play polo - how very sophisticated!

The 26-year-old model has caused his fair share of drama while on the show and is best known for two-timing Verity Bowditch and Eliza Batten. He flew Verity to Paris before doing the same for Eliza and telling her "she was the only girl he would ever do that for." It wasn’t long before Eliza realised and things got messy.

James is now taken, however, as he is dating fellow MIC star Maeva D’Ascanio, and has been since 2019. He has dated the likes of Georgia Toffolo (Toff), Tiff Watson and Frankie Gaff in the past.

James is dating fellow reality star Maeva D’Ascanio

What does he do for work?

James graduated from Regent’s University London before joining the E4 reality show, having studied Global Business Management. He was also awarded a polo scholarship to study at the university and has played for clubs including Cambridge, Exeter and Dallas.

James is an avid polo player

While little is known about James’ wealthy family, it is thought that they own a business linked to sales engineering and that James might even take over one day. The reality star also works as a model when he isn’t playing polo or occupying lavish London restaurants on the show.

The new series of Made in Chelsea is currently airing on E4 on Mondays at 9 pm and is also available to watch on All4.

