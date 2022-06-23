MIC's Maeva D'Ascanio explains silence on wedding plans with James Taylor

Looking forward to Maeva D'Ascanio and James Taylor's wedding? It is likely to be a show-stopping event, but many fans have been left wondering why the Made In Chelsea stars have been very quiet about their wedding plans.

EXCLUSIVE: Made in Chelsea's Maeva D'Ascanio and James Taylor break silence following Rome engagement

Although French-born influencer Maeva has been very open about her pregnancy, after sharing her engagement and baby news exclusively with HELLO!, she has not been as forthcoming about her nuptials, which she seemed very excited to plan during the latest season of the reality TV show.

After one fan pointed out during an Instagram Q&A: "You don't talk much about the wedding," she explained her silence.

"No it's true I don't," she admitted. "Because I'm focusing on moving first and [getting] the baby's arrival sorted first. I have so much to think about right now I really can't be [focused] on the wedding.

The Made In Chelsea star has revealed she's focusing on her pregnancy

"However, I'm getting all the priorities sorted with the wedding first, like the venue.. @audreyametisweddings is amazing, she is in touch with us all the time. I'm giving her all my ideas and she knows what to do, she is efficient."

For those who want to know more about Maeva and James' wedding, she also dropped hints about her bridal hairstyle earlier in the day.

James proposed to Maeva in Rome

When hairstylist Barnets Hair, whose celebrity clients include Jess Wright and Mollie King, joked about who is styling her hair on her wedding day, she confirmed it would be them. She wrote: "Silly question! You must do my wedding hair!!!"

In the past six months, Maeva has rocked an autumnal reddish-brown colour, bangs, and glamorous curls with a subtle balayage, so there's no telling what style she will choose for her big day.

Maeva showed off her pear-shaped diamond engagement ring

Maeva and James had been dating for three years before James got down on one knee at the Trevi Fountain in Rome, surprising his partner whose eyes were closed as she threw a coin and made a wish. Speaking to HELLO! shortly afterwards, she excitedly said: "I can't believe I am actually engaged!"

She added: "Being engaged to the man of my dreams is amazing. It's a different love, it's stronger, it's deeper. I feel safe."

