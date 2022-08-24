Made in Chelsea: Mallorca viewers make same complaint about new series Are you enjoying the new episodes?

Made in Chelsea: Mallorca arrived on our screens at the start of the week and has been providing fans with non-stop drama every night.

The new series sees the South London group jet off to the sunny Spanish island for a summer of love. But while most viewers have been revelling in the flirtatious interactions and awkward moments, some have been left a little disappointed.

Taking to Twitter, a number of viewers have criticised the show for being too heavily scripted, with one person writing: "Don't get me wrong, I'm still a fan of the show but this last season and even this first episode are so heavily scripted and awkward that I can't unsee it now," while another added: "The awkward introductions to random people, badly delivered scripted lines and the non existent poorly acted story lines… Is this the worst season of #MadeInChelsea ever? I used to be the biggest fan."

A third viewer agreed, tweeting: "I love MIC but it's so scripted, it's painful to watch."

However, not all fans felt let down by the new series and many have praised the show, with one person saying the reality series is "bigger and better this time around".

Some viewers complained that the series is "too scripted"

Another fan tweeted: "It's a little bit different and unusual seeing #MadeInChelsea on daily rather than their usual weekly slot, but still the drama and gossip is still the same. Whenever I'm watching it, and no matter where it's been filmed, London or abroad, I enjoy wherever it is tbh," while another added: "Loved last nights new #MadeInChelsea Mallorca. So good having @livBentley1 back on my screen aswell as Emily, @MilesNazaire@oliverproudlock Rez, ruby, @JuliusCowdrey... I also like Malek after his debut already."

For those who have yet to catch up on the first two episodes of the new series, it follows the SW3 socialites on their trip to an exclusive area of Mallorca where they are met with four new cast members: model India Hovenden, fashion student Issy Francis-Baum, model Willow Day and wealth manager Malek Amro.

