Call the Midwife filming shut down after real-life medical emergency on set A baby was rushed to hospital after falling seriously ill on set

Hit BBC drama Call the Midwife became the scene of a real-life medical emergency earlier this week when a baby reportedly fell seriously ill on set and was rushed to hospital.

The midwifery drama, which has been hugely popular with fans since it began in 2012, was filming its upcoming 12th season at Longcross Film Studios in Surrey when the incident occurred and was forced to put a pause on production for the day.

According to The Sun, panicked onlookers quickly dialled 999, and three ambulances arrived at the set - where the fictional Nonnatus House is based - to take the child straight to a nearby hospital.

A resident living near the filming location said: "I saw three ambulances whizz past. I was shocked. It looked like something you'd see on a TV show but it was obviously a real incident being taken incredibly seriously. We never see anything like this happening in this part of the world. Everyone was talking about it."

It's been reported that the youngster has since been discharged and is now recovering at home following the distressing incident.

Production on season 12 had to be halted

The series, which stars Helen George, Jenny Agutter and Stephen McGann, among others, is set to return to screens later this year with another heartwarming Christmas special before season 12 kicks off in 2023.

Fans can expect to see the show revisit a major storyline from season four in the upcoming series, as creator Heidi Thomas has revealed that the Nonnatus House staff will welcome Rhoda Mullucks (Liz White) back to Poplar.

Viewers first met Rhonda in season four when she sought help from Dr Turner for her symptoms of morning sickness. He prescribed her thalidomide, which resulted in her daughter, Susan, being born with birth defects.

The creator revealed that Rhonda is set to have another child in season 12. "We haven't actually been with that family for five years, so we're picking up the pieces for them and it makes for a very special Christmas special," she told RadioTimes.com.

