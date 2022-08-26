Shetland viewers left furious after BBC drama reveals spoiler Warning! Spoilers for episode three of Shetland ahead...

Fans of Shetland were left feeling angered this week after the recent episode following a tweet from a BBC account seemingly revealing a spoiler from the third episode.

Warning! This article contains spoilers…

WATCH: Shetland's series seven looks seriously tense

After the episode aired, showing a major cliffhanger involving DS Alison 'Tosh' McIntosh (Alison O'Donnell) getting trapped in a caravan which suddenly burst into flames, the BBC Press Office tweeted: "Is it the end for Tosh?

"Find out when #Shetland returns next Wednesday (31 August) at 9pm on @BBCOne, @BBCiPlayer and @BBCScotland."

Although the tweet was sent after 10pm when the credits were rolling, some viewers were unimpressed with the cliffhanger being revealed so soon after the episode ended.

Fans are seriously concerned about Tosh

One person tweeted: "Jesus, Mary, Joseph and the wee donkey - #shetland #Tosh." Another wrote: "Oh no. Just started watching it on iPlayer. Why no spoiler alert?!"

A third was equally unhappy, commenting: "Jeez, I was just about to watch it. Do we really need spoilers JUST after TX???"

Wednesday's episode saw DI Jimmy Perez, played by Douglas Henshall, and his team continue investigating the missing teenager, Conor, as the police discovered the details of the vulnerable boy's safe place - a caravan on the Shetland mainland.

Viewers will have to wait for episode four to find out the character's fate

Tosh entered the caravan alone and reported her findings to Jimmy over the phone before noticing large chemical drums, a timer and wires. She frantically tried to escape the locked vehicle before the caravan burst into flames, ending the episode abruptly.

Meanwhile, fans were shocked by the plot twist. One person said: "Jeez, #Shetland you're doing my head in. I'd got that Jimmy was leaving (happy ending?) but leaving us hanging with Tosh in a caravan?" while another added: "Given we're losing Jimmy and Duncan as it is, I will 100% riot if they just took Tosh from us too."

