Strictly's Rose Ayling-Ellis confirms exciting new role after EastEnders exit The Strictly champion will be back on screens soon

Rose Ayling-Ellis has shared her excitement over a brand new project following her departure from BBC soap EastEnders.

MORE: Strictly's Rose Ayling-Ellis reveals transformation for very special reason

It's been announced that the former Strictly Come Dancing champion, who won the dancing competition in 2021 alongside Giovanni Pernice, will be fronting a hard-hitting new documentary titled Signs For Change, all about the daily challenges, discrimination and barriers faced by deaf individuals.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rose Ayling-Ellis launches first Barbie doll with hearing aids

According to the BBC, the documentary will allow Rose to explore positive movement for societal change and inclusion for deaf individuals by meeting trailblazers in the deaf community and emphasising the societal changes that can make a tremendous impact on people's lives.

MORE: Rose Ayling-Ellis shares rare family photo for heartwarming reason

MORE: Rose Ayling-Ellis stuns in backless crop top and patchwork jeans

"It will question if society is adapting fast enough to allow for equality amongst the deaf and hearing worlds by looking at Rose's own experiences and encounters with people on the frontline, pushing for change," according to the official synopsis.

Rose was the first deaf contestant and winner of Strictly in 2021

Speaking about the exciting new project - which comes just a few months after British Sign Language was officially recognised in law -, the 27-year-old gushed: "This documentary will be real, emotional and hard-hitting, and it is high time that the realities of deaf people in the UK were shared with a wider audience.

She recently announced her exit from BBC soap EastEnders

"My hope is to encourage people to look at our attitude as a society and to reflect on how we can improve the lives of deaf people. It will not paint me as an inspiration, but will instead lift the lid on the gritty stuff that we desperately need to confront."

MORE: Rose Ayling-Ellis looks 'besotted' in new photos as Giovanni Pernice prepares for Strictly

Earlier on in the day, Rose shared a cryptic post on social media which alluded to the announcement. In a video posted to her Instagram Stories, the actress was seen sitting on a chair drinking from a mug in front of a framed map of Scotland.

"Who could tell where I am," she teased in the caption before the announcement about the documentary was made at this year's Edinburgh TV Festival. Rose was in attendance at the festival to deliver this year's Alternative MacTaggart lecture as well as celebrate the news about the new show.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.