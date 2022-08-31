Ninja Warrior UK star Rochelle Humes reveals surprising reason why hosts aren't allowed to attempt the course The presenter fronts the show with Ben Shephard and Chris Kamara

Ninja Warrior UK star Rochelle Humes has revealed the surprising reason why the show's hosts aren't allowed to attempt the obstacle assault course.

MORE: Rochelle Humes stuns in figure-flattering tank top and sleek trousers

Chatting to HELLO! and other journalists alongside fellow host Chris Kamara at ITV's Entertainment Launch on Tuesday, the pair explained that ITV doesn't allow the presenters to tackle the course in case they get injured.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Countryfile's Helen Skelton's sons cheer from audience of Ninja Warrior UK

Chris explained that before ITV introduced the rule, fellow presenter Ben Shephard was lucky enough to attempt the challenge. He said: "Ben Shephard had the privilege in the first-ever series of doing the course and he would have been in the semi-final because he scaled up the Warped Wall.

"What happened was ITV said, 'If he gets injured, who's going to pay the insurance?' then the second question was, 'If he gets injured, we can't leave Kamara up there on his own,'" he jokingly added.

Rochelle chimed in: "None of us are allowed to do it. I was like, do you know what? I could invite my friends up and we could have the best pyjama party in the world and we'll have a go but we're not allowed."

MORE: The Masked Singer to join forces with I'm a Celeb for incredible one-off special with a twist

MORE: Jeremy Clarkson reveals devastating money loss on Who Wants to be a Millionaire?

The Saturdays star also discussed some major changes fans can expect in the new series, including the new Race for Glory format.

Rochelle and Chris at ITV's Entertainment Launch on Tuesday

"Ninja Warrior as you know it is pretty much no more," Rochelle explained. "We start off every episode with a race, which we've never done before. If you make it through or you make it up the Warper Wall, you get to the second round, which is racing against one of our elite ninjas."

The assault course game show is making its return to ITV following a three-year hiatus. Chatting about the programme's break, the mum-of-three said: "It's quite rare that a show has a break like that and comes back but we keep saying that the band are back together.

"Every year, we'd call it our annual school trip. We go to Manchester, we love it there we stay there for a good week or so and have the best time."

Chris added: "The new show and the format is something else."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.