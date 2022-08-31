Meet Selling the OC's Polly Brindle – the real estate agent who has Netflix fans divided Are you a fan of the new series?

If you're a fan of Selling Sunset then you'll likely be aware that the Oppenheim brothers are back in a brand new branch, this time in California's Orange County.

And with a new branch comes a whole host of new faces who are experts when it comes to selling beautiful mansions on America's gorgeous west coast. One agent taking part in Netflix's Selling the OC has caught the attention of many. Get to know Polly Brindle here…

Who is Selling the OC's Polly Brindle and where is she from?

Polly Brindle is a model-turned-estate agent who works for the Oppenheim Group and is currently starring on Netflix's new show, Selling the OC.

Those who have already watched the series will know that Polly is actually from the UK. The 36-year-old was born and raised in West Yorkshire but now has American citizenship after moving in 2011.

Polly [left] is a model who hails from West Yorkshire, England

How did Selling the OC's Polly Brindle become famous?

After being spotted by talent scouts at the age of 15, Polly went on to become a model working in the fashion industry in London, Paris and Milan. She gained over 20 years working as a model in editorial and working at a fashion agency.

Polly then decided to immigrate to Los Angeles where she began focusing on a career in architecture and design and soon became the manager of an architecture firm. She also tried her hand at acting and has had roles in films like Jingle Dead II and The Glass Man. Polly is now best-known for her role as an employee at the Oppenheim Group for the Netflix show.

Fans are pretty divided over the real estate agent

Is Selling the OC's Polly Brindle married?

On the show, Polly opened up about her love life and it's revealed that she was previously married while in her 20s. However, the real estate agent is now divorced.

What are the fans making of Selling the OC's Polly Brindle?

It seems viewers are pretty divided over Polly on Selling the OC. While some are loving the drama of the storylines, others aren't so keen. One person wrote: "Polly wanting an apology from Kayla is wild to me cause are you married to Tyler and whatever happened in your marriage isn’t anyone's fault but your husband’s. #sellingtheoc."

Jason and Brett opened a new branch in Orange County

A second said: "If Polly put as much energy into selling houses as much as she puts in hating the Alexandria's she would be one of the top producing agents in the office #SellingTheOC."

However, other audience members are big fans of the reality star. "I LOVE POLLY!!! #SellingTheOC," said one fan, as another commented: "So far I love Polly because I love her accent and that everyone keeps acting like they can’t understand her #SellingTheOC."

