Who is Selling Sunset's newest star Chelsea Lazkani? Here's everything you need to know about the star...

Selling Sunset is back with a fifth series and, if you're anything like us, you've probably watched more episodes in one sitting than you care to admit. The new episodes provide new houses, new couples (looking at you, Chrishell and Jason), and new faces, including Chelsea Lazkani.

Chelsea first appears in episode one when she meets Christine Quinn at an open house and becomes a main fixture for the storylines for the rest of series five. But if you're wondering who Chelsea is, and how she got to where she is today, then look no further. Here's all you need to know…

Who is Selling Sunset's Chelsea Lazkani?

Chelsea Lazkani is a real estate agent from London who moved to LA six years ago. Since living Stateside, she's clearly made quite the impression in the industry and even knew Jason Oppenheim, the co-founder and boss at the Oppenheim Group, through her husband.

During season five, Chelsea meets and forms a friendship with Christine after meeting at an open house. After realising their mutual connection to Jason, Christine makes a beeline to get Chelsea on board at the OG.

However, (spoiler alert!) fans who have watched the show will know it's not that simple and, as Jason worded it, if Chelsea joins fulltime then "someone has to go". Ouch. But when Chelsea manages to sell one of Jason's properties before she's even joined the team – he struggles to turn her and impressive credentials away.

Chelsea and Christine are firms friends on the show

What does Selling Sunset's Chelsea Lazkani do for work?

Before finding fame on Selling Sunset, Chelsea was no stranger to the world of luxury estate in Beverley Hills. The British-Nigerian realtor previously worked for five years at Rodeo Realty. Prior to that, Chelsea earned her academic credentials by graduating with a BA in Economics from University of Buckingham and later gained a Masters in Oil and Gas Economics from University of Dundee.

As her profile on the Oppenheim Group website states, Chelsea is "breathing new life into an industry not typically dominated by black women."

Chelsea's mother, Elizabeth Adefioye, broke boundaries as Chief People Officer at Emerson, while her father, Segun Adefioye, is an accomplished Architect and Property Developer.

Chelsea has seriously impressive credentials

Who is Selling Sunset's Chelsea Lazkani's husband and do they have kids?

Selling Sunset fans will have also met Chelsea's husband, Jeff Lazkani, on the show. The couple met soon after Chelsea moved to California (two weeks to be precise) and married in 2017. The pair also have two adorable children together, a son, who was born in 2019, and a daughter, born in 2020. Jeff is a Vice President as Icon Media Direct, an advertising and marketing agency.

Chelsea is a mother-of-two

What are viewers making of Selling Sunset's Chelsea Lazkani?

Fans on social media have been loving Chelsea's addition to the show. One person tweeted hilariously: "Chelsea doesn't even have a chair in the office and already closed a deal. VANESSA, DAVINA, PACK Y'ALL BAGS! #SellingSunset."

Another wrote: "I was really worried Chelsea would be messy af on #SellingSunset due to her relationship with Christine but I'm loving her. She is a boss!!" A third agreed and also loved her style on the show: "I am obsessed with Chelsea and this look! What a fabulous first impression! #SellingSunset."

What is Selling Sunset's Chelsea Lazkani's Instagram?

You can keep up with Chelsea's enviable lifestyle (and killer wardrobe) on her Instagram @chelsealazkani where she's racking up an impressive following thanks to her time on the Netflix show.

