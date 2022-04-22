Christine Quinn brands new series of Selling Sunset fake Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim get cosy in season five

Selling Sunset is back for a brand new season fans can look forward to plenty more drama and juicy storylines – but it seems one star of the show had a surprising reaction to the reality programme's launch.

MORE: Exclusive: Selling Sunset season five will see Emma Hernan find romance

Taking to Twitter on Friday, the day season five dropped, Christine Quinn, who is known and adored for her one-liners and 'villain' character on the show, wrote: "Thirty minutes till the launch of #SellingSunset enjoy the new season and all of its 5,000 fake storylines!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Selling Sunset returns for season five on Netflix

Plenty of fans reacted to her comment. One said in response: "The only thing the [girls] talked about in season four was literally you. They were eating and drinking and damn suddenly it was all about Christine lmao. I am totally convinced that this show has made it this far [because] of you!"

Another wrote: "I can't wait for all the drama that you're apparently causing just by existing! Imagine #SellingSunset without you?! What would the storyline even be?"

Exclusive: Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause unveils her new fashion collection - and surprising royal style inspiration

Exclusive: Selling Sunset's Vanessa on 'explosive' series 5 and her fashion inspiration

Christine and Chelsea on Selling Sunset season five

Ahead of the release of season four last November, Christine spoke to HELLO! about her portrayal on the Netflix programme, explaining she enjoys playing up to her "villain" character.

"People either love me or hate me! But for me, it's about being authentic and genuine," she told HELLO! "That's what I'm known for in everyday life and on the show, because I want to be as transparent as I can. In Selling Sunset I'm portrayed as 'the villain', and people look at it like it's a bad thing."

Chrishell and Jason get together in season five

She added: "I think for headline purposes things get amped up a little bit, but at the end of the day we're a family."

One of the main plot points for the new season which will surely get fans talking is the surprise relationship between Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim. Although the romance did not last, with the pair splitting after a short period, their relationship blossoms in the new episodes, which were filmed last year.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.