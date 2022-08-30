Everything we know about season four of You The Netflix drama is coming back...

You season four is one of the most popular shows on Netflix, so it's no surprise that fans are eagerly awaiting new episodes to drop on the streaming platform.

MORE: Virgin River fans will adore this upcoming Netflix drama - all you need to know

But when can fans expect its release? And who will be returning to the cast? Here's everything we know…

Loading the player...

WATCH: You is coming back for season four

When will season four of You be on Netflix?

Season four of You began filming earlier this year in London and, as on June, they had finished filming nearly half of the series.

Season three landed on Netflix in October 2021 and, before that, season two was released in 2019. However, the two-year wait might have been due to the restrictions as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

MORE: Where are the cast of The Vampire Diaries now?

MORE: Grace and Frankie's Brooklyn Decker has a very famous husband who you're bound to recognise

Season four of You is currently in production

Typically, big budget Netflix dramas tend to take a little longer with post-production, therefore it's likely that we might not see You back on screens until the end of 2022. We'll keep you posted!

What will season four of You on Netflix be about?

Spoilers ahead!

It's clear that season four is going to pick up from where season three left off. Joe is now in Paris after murdering his wife, Love, played by Victoria Pedretti, and faking his own death and abandoning his baby son, Henry.

Showrunner Sarah Gamble previously opened up about what the shock ending of season three meant for the future. She told Collider: "I feel like season three is a season of a huge amount of just loss and tragedy for him. And we leave him having lost or felt like he had to let go of everything he cared about really.

"So the story from here, if we get to tell it, is about how he gets any of that back or how he finds something else, because if the Joe you met in the first scene of the pilot, where the bell rings in the book shop, and then the girl in the jeans walks in, if he had one hole he wanted to fill in his heart, now he has like 17. So we've been with him longer, so we know more about his baggage, right? So I think there's a lot of that to explore."

Are you looking forward to new episodes?

Who will star in season four of You on Netflix?

Gossip Girl star Penn Badgeley will, of course, be back to portray the creepy lead character, Joe. But it's unlikely we'll see Victoria due to her character, as previously mentioned, being killed off. It’s likely that fans will also see Tati Gabrielle return as Marianne, Joe's latest obsession.

But luckily for fans, they can look forward to seeing some new faces join the cast! Call the Midwife and Ghosts actress Charlotte Ritchie was previously announced as a new cast member for season four.

MORE: That’s Amor: everything to know about Netflix star Riley Dandy

Penn Badgeley will be back at Joe

According to Deadline, the actress is set to play a woman named Kate who is described as "fiercely loyal to her friends" and "a brick wall to everyone else". The description explains: "The daughter of a chaotic, bohemian single mother, Kate worked hard to create the life she now leads. She's an art gallery director whose job means managing tempestuous artists.

Another new actor joining is Euphoria's Lukas Cage. Netflix said in a tweet announcing the news: "In @YouNetflix Season 4, Gage plays Adam, the warm, funny, and hard-partying son of a wealthy family who is famous for failing to meet their standards. But the one thing he did learn from his parents is to do whatever it takes to get what you want."

What is the future of You beyond season four?

Netflix are yet to announce whether a season five is in the works. However, they have not said that season four will be the last – so there's hope! Not only that, but Netflix also confirmed season four before season three even dropped. This mean we could hear some confirmation on a fifth season very soon.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.