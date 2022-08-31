Virgin Rive star teases 'intense' season five that will leave viewers on 'edge of their seats' Mel Monroe actress Alexandra Breckenridge has spilled some very interesting details

Fans of Virgin River have been eager for updates regarding season five ever since the fourth landed back in July and now star Alexandra Breckenridge has spilled some very interesting details.

Chatting about the upcoming episodes, the actress who plays Mel Monroe in the light-hearted Netflix drama revealed that viewers are in for a season unlike any other, which she has described as "pretty heavy" and likely to "leave people on the edge of their seats".

Asked about the new episodes, she told New Beauty: "I think this season has started out well and we're getting into a few episodes soon that are pretty heavy."

"They're really intense and I think that they're some of the best episodes we've ever done," she continued. "I never say that either! I think that there's a high sense of drama that starts to come up this season that it's going to leave people on the edge of their seats. At least, I hope. I'm excited to get into that."

Mel Monroe actress Alexandra Breckenridge has said season five is 'intense'

As fans will recall, season four left viewers with even more questions. While Mel and Jack now know he's the father of their unborn daughter, the series delivered a huge paternity reveal in its final moments when Charmaine confessed that Jack wasn't the father of her twins.

The new episodes are likely to land on Netflix next year

Alexandra's comments have certainly got us excited about the new season, which is currently being filmed in Vancouver and is expected to land on screens sometime next year.

While fans eagerly wait for the new season to land on Netflix, they may be wondering how many more series of the feel-good drama they can expect. Currently, the heartwarming series is only commissioned up until season five. Back in September 2021, Netflix announced that it had renewed the show for two more seasons.

However, the streaming platform has yet to reveal the show's future beyond that. Considering there are more than 20 books in the novel series upon which the series is based, we are keeping our fingers crossed for many more.

