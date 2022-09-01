Viewers left seriously divided by Netflix thriller I Came By Downton Abbey's Hugh Bonneville leads the cast of the new film

I Came By is a brand new movie on Netflix that boasts a gripping plot and star-studded cast. The film, which is also available to watch in select cinemas in the UK, sees Downton Abbey's Hugh Bonneville lead the cast alongside other big names including Kelly Macdonald and George Mackay.

MORE: All there is to know about Hugh Bonneville's new movie I Came By

Although I Came By has only just landed on the streaming platform, it seems viewers are already divided by the film.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Have you watched I Came By on Netflix yet?

Taking to social media to give their verdict, audience members were split on their view of I Came By. One person said: "Started off sort of okay, but so many plotholes and your judge hasn't even got a single camera or ring doorbell #ICameBy #netflix."

A second agreed, writing: "I came by was so disappointing. Not one of your finest @netflix Great cast and so much potential. #ICameBy #Netflix." A third added: "This primitive movie is like watching a movie for a graduation project!! Just waste of time!"

MORE: Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville opens up about future of beloved drama

MORE: 7 most exciting new shows coming to Netflix in September 2022

Have you seen I Came By yet?

However, it wasn't all bad news as many were seriously impressed by the gripping plot. "What a great film! Well worth a watch. Well done to all those involved. #ICameBy #Netflix," praised one viewer.

Another tweeted: "#ICameBy #Netflix was a wild ride of a British thriller!! The suspense was almost sickening! And the story line had several unexpected twist, the antagonist in this film is a complete unexpected psycho!! If you like a thriller you'll love this one."

Kelly Macdonald also stars in the film

A third wrote: "@Netflix 'I Came By' what an amazing UK film. Hugh Bonneville plays a very sinister character. The story was sublime. Well done to all actors #icameby."

For those unfamiliar, I Came By focuses on Toby (George Mackay), a young graffiti artist who begins earning his keep by targeting the homes of the wealthy elite. He eventually comes across the home of a well-connected and prestigious high court judge, Sir Hector Blake (Hugh Bonneville), who specialises in serious crimes.

Upon Toby entering the sprawling mansion, he soon discovers that the famous Hector Blake may have some secrets to hide. As the synopsis explains, Toby comes across a "dark secret" that "leads him on a shocking journey endangering himself and those closest to him."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.