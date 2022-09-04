Strictly Come Dancing's pros reveal their dream dance partners - exclusive

Strictly Come Dancing's four new professional dancers have spoken for the first time about how they have made it to the ballroom and the support of their families, as they reveal their dream partners in this week's HELLO! magazine.

And Lauren Oakley, Vito Coppola, Michelle Tsiakkas and Carlos Gu say they can't wait to be a part of the hit show.

"I've been watching Strictly since I was a child and am as mesmerised by it now as I was then," says 26-year-old Latin dance champion Michelle. "It's magical and I've always dreamt of being part of it.

READ: Where is Rose Ayling-Ellis living now she's single?

"Now my dream is about to come true, I can't wait to show the world my love and passion for dancing."

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall are huge Strictly fans, and Michelle would like to take the future King through his paces.

"He seems like a charming gentleman and would be good at leading," she says. "Ballroom is about looking after your partner."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Meet the new Strictly Come Dancing 2022 stars

British national champion Lauren experienced triumph at the British Championships before she was even born.

"My mum was pregnant with me when she won," she says. The 31-year-old dancer followed in her mother Jacqui’s footsteps when she was two and started competing aged seven. And her mother has been by her side through everything.

"Mum was with me all the way, taking me to dress fittings and giving me tips," Lauren tells HELLO!. "She's a massive Strictly fan so is thrilled I'm part of the show. My grandparents are over the moon, too. They used to drive me to lessons in Liverpool three times a week when I was younger and were always there for me."

We can't wait for Strictly Come Dancing to start

Eleven-time Latin American champion Vito won the Italian version of Strictly with singer Arisa last year. "The younger generation of royals are cool, but for me the Queen is the one," he says.

"Winning for me is about making the woman I dance with feel good about herself," he adds. "In Italy, we say: 'Sharing is caring,' which means when you have a talent, you share it to give people good vibes."

SEE: Strictly's Luba Mushtuk reveals special relationship with former contestant Jason Bell

GREAT: Giovanni Pernice lands new TV role away from Strictly after opening up about future plans

Being in the UK is also a joy for fellow pro Carlos, who has been dancing since he was 11. He longed to live and dance here, and knew that one day he would be on Strictly.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Behind the scenes of our glamorous shoot with the stars

"By joining Strictly, I'm achieving the dream my mother Ping could not. She would have loved to dance, but never had the opportunity to pursue it. When she saw I had the ability, she sent me to classes.

"She’s always encouraged me."

READ THE FULL ARTICLE IN HELLO! MAGAZINE OUT NOW.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.