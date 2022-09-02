Where is Rose Ayling-Ellis living now she's single? The Strictly star is now single

Rose Ayling-Ellis and her partner Sam Arnold have broken up, so where is the Strictly Come Dancing star living now?

The former EastEnders actress appears to still be residing at the home which she once shared with her long-term boyfriend.

During the pandemic, Rose gave fans a glimpse at her idyllic outdoor space with a white door, potted plants and gravel floor.

A more recent photo showed Rose posing in her living room area. The open plan space features multiple windows, a light and airy colour scheme and a traditional black fireplace with mirror hanging overhead. The star has styled the lounge with mis-matched accent chairs, a grey lamp and a wooden ladder shelf which has been curated with plants and trinkets.

Rose has a beautiful garden

It's unreported exactly where Rose's beautiful residence is located and if she owns the property or not.

Although the star actress has yet to speak out publicly on the break-up news, it's been reported that the couple grew apart in recent times. Throughout their seven years together, Rose and Sam generally preferred to keep their relationship on the down low.

It's all change for the star as she recently announced she will no longer be appearing as Frankie Lewis in EastEnders, after being in the show since 2020.

The star has landed an exciting presenting role fronting a documentary titled Signs For Change, all about the daily challenges, discrimination and barriers faced by deaf individuals.

The star showed off her lounge

Rose likes to keep her private life out of the spotlight, but she occasionally made remarks about her former boyfriend Sam.

Previously speaking to The Express, Rose gave an insight into their shared interests. "I watch with my boyfriend a lot," she said, adding: "We have similar tastes in shows, but I also like watching alone so there are no disruptions".

Now that does look like a stunning lounge to sit and enjoy a spot of television in!