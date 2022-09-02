Strictly's Luba Mushtuk reveals special relationship with former contestant Jason Bell – 'I love you' The couple met back in 2020

Strictly Come Dancing's Luba Mushtuk has revealed she still has a very close relationship with her former dance partner on the show, Jason Bell.

The duo were partnered together in 2020 and although their professional partnership didn't last long, as they were eliminated in week three, they have maintained a very close relationship.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, Luba shared a screengrab of her phone, showing that she had been on a call with Jason for nearly two hours!

"When we catch up we really do," she wrote alongside the photo, before adding: "I love you @jasonbell33."

Luba shared a screengrab of her phone on Instagram

The former NFL star currently seems to be thousands of miles away from Luba, in America, although he spends a lot of time in London.

Earlier this month he attended the House of the Dragon premiere in London, and earlier this year, in May, he took his daughter with Girls Aloud star Nadine Coyle, Anaiya, to watch Luba and the rest of the Strictly cast on their tour.

Luba, 33, has been a part of Strictly since 2016, when she worked on the show as an assistant choreographer, but despite being in the spotlight for many years, she has managed to keep her private life out of it.

The couple were partnered together back in 2020

Back in 2017, it was reported that she was dating fellow Strictly star Giovanni Pernice before breaking up and in 2020, reports seemed to suggest that Luba was dating Italian TV star Constantino Vitagliano.

Despite all the reports, Luba has shied away from sharing personal photos on her Instagram and mostly shares posts about work.

This summer, she shared updates during the Burn the Floor tour she took part in, and this week, she posted several stunning photos of herself and Strictly's Karen Hauer taken by a professional photographer ahead of her return to Strictly.