Janette Manrara delights fans after confirming return to Strictly Come Dancing

Janette Manrara has confirmed some amazing news for Strictly Come Dancing - and we couldn’t be more excited! The former dancing pro, who swapped dancing for hosting in 2021 for the competition’s spin-off series It Takes Two, has confirmed that she will be back to host the chat show, yay!

The star has confirmed that she will be presenting alongside Rylan for the series which will be back on Monday 26 September on BBC Two and iPlayer - and we’ll definitely be tuning in for the series which looks at all the backstage gossip, training room titbits and exclusive interviews with the contestants.

Speaking about her return to the show, Janette said: "I am so thrilled to be back hosting It Takes Two alongside the amazing Rylan! I’m very excited to bring the audience more great conversations with our couples, a lot of fun weeknight television entertainment and, of course, to celebrate my favourite show on TV, Strictly!"

We can't wait to see Janette back on the show!

Rylan added: "I’m so excited to be back at Strictly – It Takes Two for my fourth year. I absolutely love being part of the show. I’m so thrilled that my television wife Janette is joining me for the ride and we can’t wait to bring you all the backstage gossip from this year’s Strictly extravaganza. We can’t wait to start."

Janette took over the role from Zoe Ball, who left following the 2020 series. At the time, she said: "Time now for some new cha cha challenges. I will continue to support the Strictly family on the Breakfast Show & can't wait to watch the Class Of 2021 from my sofa. Huge love & grateful thanks to Tess & Claudia & the whole Strictly clan, the It Takes Two fans, my Glam Squad, Eve Winstanley, Alex McLeod, the BBC2 gang, & of course the best telly crew ever. I will miss you all immensely."

