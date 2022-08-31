Giovanni Pernice lands new TV role away from Strictly after opening up about future plans The professional dancer won the competition in 2021

Strictly Come Dancing champion Giovanni Pernice has landed himself a brand new role away from the BBC competition – and it sounds so exciting!

MORE: Janette Manrara delights fans after confirming return to Strictly Come Dancing

The professional dancer will be appearing as a guest judge on popular BBC Three show Ru Paul's Drag Race UK for the upcoming series.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Giovanni Pernice and Kai Widdrington dress up as Aladdin and Jasmine for hilarious video

Announcing the news on social media, the official Twitter account for the reality show said: "@BBCStrictly champion dancer and choreographer @pernicegiovann1 will put the queens through their paces preparing them for an all singing and all dancing challenge. #DragRaceUK."

It's safe to say fans were thrilled with news and flooded the replies underneath the tweet sharing their excitement. One person wrote: "AHHH FINALLY, A GIO AND MICHELLE [Visage] REUNION ON THE DRAG RACE STAGE!!!" A second said: "KINGG CANT WAIT," as a third tweeted: "Stunning!"

MORE: Strictly Come Dancing's Katya Jones speaks out after dividing fans for this reason

MORE: Giovanni Pernice shares sweet tribute to his Strictly 'partner in crime'

Giovanni and Rose won the show in 2021

Giovanni's news comes soon after the dancer, who won the 2021 series of the Latin and ballroom competition alongside actress Rose Ayling-Ellis, opened up to the Guardian about his future plans beyond the BBC competition.

The 31-year-old told the publication: "As a dancer, your body at some point stops working the same way it once did. I've been dancing for 23 years and I plan to do three or four more years, then try something else."

.@BBCStrictly champion dancer and choreographer @pernicegiovann1 will put the queens through their paces preparing them for an all singing and all dancing challenge. 😍✨ #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/rWMtjqjvlX — RuPaul's Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc) August 31, 2022

Giovanni is joining Drag Race as a judge

Speaking about what he'd do if he ever retired, Giovanni added: "I can't imagine I'd ever lie on a sofa doing nothing, though. It sounds boring. I don't know the meaning of the word lazy."

Meanwhile, the Italian dancer has been gearing up for the return of the brand new series of Strictly which kicks off next month.

Not only is there a whole batch of new celebrities taking part in this year's series, but there are also four new professional dancers to get acquainted with. Joining the line-up are Vito Coppola, Michelle Tsiakkas, Lauren Oakley and Carlos Gu.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.