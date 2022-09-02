Rose Ayling-Ellis and partner Sam – all their photos together before split The couple recently parted ways

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 champion Rose Ayling-Ellis and her partner of almost a decade, Sam Arnold, have called time on their relationship.

MORE: Everything Rose Ayling-Ellis has said about her partner Sam as they split after nearly a decade

Although the EastEnders actress has yet to speak out publicly on the news, it's been reported that the couple grew apart in recent times. Throughout their seven years together, Rose and Sam generally preferred to keep their relationship out of the spotlight.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rose Ayling-Ellis reveals first Barbie doll with hearing aids

But on the odd occasion, the Strictly winner would often share sweet photos from over the years, whether it was on their travels together through South America, or enjoying a night out with Rose's former Strictly partner Giovanni Pernice. Here are photos of Rose and Sam taken throughout their relationship.

In 2019, Rose shared a series of images from her trip to Peru accompanied by Sam. The first snap, posted on Instagram, showed the two sitting on the sand opposite each other as they smiled for the camera.

MORE: Rose Ayling-Ellis supported by friends and fans as she sets record straight – 'The only way is up!'

MORE: Giovanni Pernice lands new TV role away from Strictly after opening up about future plans

Rose and Sam have split

Other photos in the post included a video of them siding down the sand dunes. Rose captioned the post: "The desert of Huacachina," followed by a green and yellow love-heart emoji.

Soon after, Rose then shared a snap of her and Sam sat in a boat as they sailed down the Amazon River. She captioned the post: "I stayed in the jungle next to the Amazon River in a lovely local family home for 4 days, even swam in the river! It always had been my dream to visited the Amazon."

Sam supported Rose during her Strictly journey

She continued in: "We had three guides, Kid, Frank and Bala that stayed with us that show us around the amazon in the way they know it. They live and grew up there and came from tribal family. Bala is a chief of his village. The knowledge they have is priceless that been passed down in generation."

When Rose joined Strictly Come Dancing in 2021, it was clear Sam was a supporter of Rose's from afar. During the final, he made a rare public appearance in the crowd to cheer her and Giovanni Pernice on.

While participating in the Latin and ballroom competition, Rose enjoyed a night out with her then-boyfriend and her dance partner.

The couple previously enjoyed a night out with Giovanni

The cute photo was shared on Giovanni's Instagram story and showed Rose sat in between Sam and Giovanni enjoying a meal out. The caption read: "Still smiling thinking about this little plate of desset," with a smiling-face emoji.

Since the split, it seems the actress has been keeping busy. Rose recently announced she would be leaving her role in EastEnders to focus on other projects and also revealed she would be fronting a brand new BBC documentary titled Signs For Change, all about the daily challenges, discrimination and barriers faced by deaf individuals.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.