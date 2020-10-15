Anne Hathaway is bald and covered in scars after undergoing transformation for movie The actress terrified fans

Anne Hathaway has left fans looking the other way after undergoing a terrifying transformation.

The Devil Wears Prada actress's raven locks and blemish-free skin were nowhere to be seen after an unbelievable makeover which left her bald and covered in scars.

But the epic new look is only for her upcoming film The Witches, which is a remake of the Roald Dahl classic of the same name, leaving her fans to breathe a sigh of relief.

WATCH: Anne Hathaway is terrifying in behind the scenes featurette for Roald Dahl's The Witches movie

Anne, 37, shared the first look at the flick on Instagram, and her followers were both blown away and "traumatised" by her appearance.

"OMG," wrote one while another said: "No way!!!!" Others admitted the original movie scared them enough and that this one looked equally as terrifying.

Anne shared some behind-the-scenes clips from the movie and teased her followers by asking: "What has a witch ever done to you?"

Anne looks terrifying in her new movie role

Before continuing: "Here's the thing you need to know about witches. They're real. They're here. And they live amongst us."

She stars in the film alongside Octavia Spencer, Stanley Tucci, and Jahzir Kadeem, who also featured in the clip she shared.

Olivia revealed how to spot a witch and said: "Witches wear long gloves up to their elbows," before adding "[they] don’t have hands, they have claws."

The film is a remake of the 1990 version

The other stars pointed out that witches have "larger nostrils" than most people and "they don’t have any toes" either.

Anjelica Huston played Anne’s character of the Grand High Witch in the original 1990 movie. The remake had its release date in early October pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It will now be premiere in the US on HBO Max on 22 October and fans outside of the USA will be able to catch it in theatres on the same date.

Watch it… if you dare!!!

