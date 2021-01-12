Anne Hathaway praised by fans after sharing post that may cause offence The actress is starring in Locked Down with Chiwetel Ejiofor

Anne Hathaway thought long and hard before sharing her latest post on Instagram, admitting it felt "strange" to be promoting her new film Locked Down during the pandemic. The actress, who stars opposite Chiwetel Ejiofor in the comedy, said she hoped that her post – a promotional poster of the movie – wouldn't be taken the wrong way.

"It feels strange to be promoting a movie - a comedy no less - during such unprecedented times..." Anne began, referencing the pandemic as well as last week's storming of Capitol Hill.

MORE: Anne Hathaway talks sons Jack and Jonathan in rare interview

"Please know I am reeling from the events of the last week just as you are. Just like you, I am trying to process what happened on top of trying to find some kind of firm emotional footing in the quicksand of this pandemic..."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor plan Harrods jewellery heist in new film Locked Down

Anne went on: "Interestingly, one theme Chiwetel and I kept coming back to while making our film Locked Down was how it is about two lost and messy humans finding the steel needed to fight for joy in their lives, even in the madness of the current moment. I think we all feel a bit of that right now...

MORE: Anne Hathway is bald and covered in scars after undergoing transformation for movie role

MORE: Anne Hathaway is selling her stunning New York penthouse - take a peek inside

"So that said, I hope my posting this is seen in the light of the age-old tradition that 'the show must go on.' I also hope this film offers some relief by making you laugh and feel less alone during a time of so much pain and loss. #LockedDownFilm begins streaming on @HBOMax #Jan14."

Anne shared the promotional poster for the film on Instagram

Anne needn't have worried though, as fans replied to her post in droves, assuring her that we all need a bit of comedy in our lives. Mindy Kaling, who also stars in the film, wrote: "We need comedy! We need you and Chiwetel as a couple! We need Harrods robbery!"

MORE: Mindy Kaling shares very rare photo of daughter

One fan commented, "Comedies are the MOST needed right now," while another posted: "Love you and Chiwetel for doing this, definitely needed right now."

Anne and Chiwetel play a couple in the film

"Oh honey, it's so sad that you have to explain the reasons of you promoting your movie. It's okay, I know there are people that feel offended for EVERYTHING. Anyways, that's very polite from you. Xx," one fan replied, while another agreed: "Your thoughts are much appreciated, Anne."

Locked Down sees Anne and Chiwetel play a quarrelling couple who live in London during the pandemic. They make peace in order to plan a jewellery heist at iconic department store Harrods, taking advantage of the closing of shops and the lockdown in the capital to pull off their crime.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.