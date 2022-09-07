Howie Mandel delivers tough critiques to divisive AGT live performance

The final qualifiers for America's Got Talent season 17 are upon us, and the stakes have never been higher as a final few acts vie for their spots in the grand finals.

As such, performances are being looked at under a harsher lens, and judge Howie Mandel certainly didn't hold back when it came to his critique for one performer.

Japanese boy band Travis Japan brought their personality and then some to the live shows for the season to place their bets for the finale.

They performed one of their own songs, and while the routine definitely included a lot of smooth choreography and charisma, it lacked in the vocal department.

The boys were unable to showcase their full vocal talents due to having to dance and sing live, making it harder for them to hit the notes they'd wanted to.

In fact, not too far into the performance, Howie even buzzed the act after a few off notes and Sofia Vergara could be seen bowing her head low soon after.

Travis Japan's performance got a mixed reception

While they finished strong, the writing was on the wall for them after Terry Crews turned to Howie first for his assessment on why the act was buzzed.

After professing his love for boy bands, he stated: "You've gotta hit some of the notes when you're singing the solos.

"They were really off, the rapping wasn't good. It seemed like a parody. It looked like a Saturday Night Live sketch. If Liza Minnelli went to Japan and put together a boy band, this was what it would like."

His harsh critiques earned an audible reaction from Heidi Klum and the boos of the audience as Terry turned to the other judges.

The boy band's energetic auditions put them through

Unfortunately for the group, while the rest of the judges admired their personalities and hailed how fun the act was, they'd also noticed the off vocals and were critical of that aspect as well.

