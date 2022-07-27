Howie Mandel becomes part of unsettling AGT audition The comedian is back to it

Howie Mandel may have only returned to America's Got Talent quite recently after a health scare, but he's already going straight into the deep end.

The comedian was left feeling unsettled when he was asked to participate in Auzzy Blood's audition on the most recent episode.

VIDEO: Sofia Vergara teases AGT in new TV promo

The young daredevil appeared in full make-up and costume to perform a knife swallowing act for the judges that left them feeling quite disturbed.

Throughout, Howie, Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, and Heidi Klum kept gagging as he kept swallowing more knives of different varieties.

However, Auzzy decided to take things up a notch by asking for a volunteer. And after Heidi immediately said no, the audience began chanting for Howie to join him.

He looked very uneasy, though, and even said: "I don't wanna," but eventually was told by the performer that Howie would help him swallow a sword.

The audition was too much for Howie to stomach

The comedian was instructed to slowly push the sword down his throat in a move that the other judges couldn't stomach and kept looking away from.

As soon as the sword was put to his lips, Howie immediately began clutching to his stomach and said: "I'm gonna throw up," and then began slowly pushing.

As he kept going further, he'd freak the audience out even more by saying: "I can feel it, I'm touching things," or: "It's stuck."

Eventually, the act went off smoothly with the sword coming out in one piece, and Howie couldn't wait to hand it back to Auzzy and run back to his chair.

He and the other judges were impressed enough to send Auzzy through

"I'm going to throw up," he repeated and immediately took his seat. However, despite the terrifying nature of the audition, the judges were thoroughly impressed and entertained, with them all voting to send Auzzy through to the next round after he promised to Simon he would "break a world record" in the following round.

