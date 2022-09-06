Sofia Vergara readies for momentous performance ahead of AGT grand finals

Sofia Vergara has had the time of her life the last four weeks as she's been able to enjoy all the live qualifiers in the latest season of America's Got Talent.

The past four live shows have seen several fan-favorite contestants take to the stage and perform their hearts out, with only eight so far making the grand finals.

However, the fifth and final qualifying round will prove to be a particularly momentous and rather emotional one for the actress for one contestant alone.

It's the final show that'll see the qualifying performance from Mayyas, a Lebanese troupe consisting of women blending dance with visual illusion.

Mayyas were given a straight pass through to the live shows thanks to Sofia, who pressed her coveted golden buzzer for them.

The group even shared a behind-the-scenes image ahead of the final qualifiers on social media, writing: "Tonight we perform on the world's biggest stage. We are dedicating this for Lebanon, its people and the whole wide world."

Mayyas are preparing for their live performance

During the auditions stage, the group's choreographer revealed that the inspiration for their audition was Jane Marczewski aka Nightbirde, the breakout star from the show's previous season.

"When she said, 'we can't wait until life isn't hard anymore before we decide to be happy'... seeing the Mayyas on America's Got Talent is the most beautiful feeling I've ever felt," he shared.

Before beginning their first performance, they even stated they wanted to "hypnotize" the judges, asking for them to huddle in closer to each other for the best experience.

They then presented a truly show-stopping routine consisting of several visual illusions created with the help of their numerous synchronized hand gestures.

The group stunned the judges and received Sofia's golden buzzer

"There are no words to explain to you what we were feeling over here. It was the most beautiful, creative dancing I've ever seen," Sofia gushed at the end of the performance as the judges were on their feet.

She even led the vote by saying: "I would be so honored to empower you even more in this journey because you deserve it, and I want to be part of this," before hitting the golden buzzer.

