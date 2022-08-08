Howie Mandel spends time with rarely seen son Alex ahead of AGT live shows The comedian is flying back to California

Howie Mandel has been keeping quite busy over the past few weeks, flying around North America for his stand-up tour while juggling his TV duties.

MORE: Howie Mandel reveals incurable health disorder that drove his family to therapy

The comedian recently embarked upon another leg of his comedy tour that even got him to spend some time with family.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Sofia Vergara teases AGT in new TV promo

He shared a photo of himself with his rarely seen son Alex Mandel, who is also in the entertainment industry and flew out to see his dad perform.

Howie wrote: "Love this kid," alongside the picture of the two smiling side by side. The Canadian star is a dad to three with his wife Terry, those being son Alex and daughters Jackie and Riley.

MORE: Howie Mandel 'not proud' of health condition he passed on to his daughter

The group even managed to fly back to California with Howie in a private jet as he returned to Los Angeles for his big television return.

After a tough series of audition rounds that were filmed much in advance, the latest season of America's Got Talent kicks off its first series of live shows on 9 August.

Howie spent time with his son Alex while on his stand-up tour

However, while fans have gotten used to seeing the show switch from the big audition stage to the even bigger live shows, there will be an important change in that format for this season.

Unlike seasons of the past, season 17's live shows will take place at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, which is where the auditions have been taking place as well.

MORE: Howie Mandel becomes part of unsettling AGT audition

MORE: Howie Mandel leaves fans dumbfounded with since-deleted video amid AGT absence

For seasons past, after auditions and judges' cuts wrap, the live finals have moved to the larger and iconic Dolby Theater in Hollywood.

However, the show will stick to their home theater for the live shows this season, which fans have become familiar with thanks to the many shots showcasing the spectacular venue during the audition episodes.

The comedian will return for the AGT live shows

Howie was even absent from a few of the audition episodes, having taken a step away from days of filming due to having been diagnosed with Covid-19 at the time. While fans missed his presence then, they'll be delighted to see him back and live come the new AGT episodes.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.