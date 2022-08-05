Howie Mandel reveals incurable health disorder that drove his family to therapy The America's Got Talent judge struggles with his health

Howie Mandel is an open book when it comes to discussing the health conditions that affect his life.

MORE: Howie Mandel shares pain over health condition he gave his daughter

The America's Got Talent judge has spoken of his mental health battles in the past, revealing that he suffers from severe anxiety and obsessive compulsive disorder. But Howie has also been diagnosed with attention-deficit-hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and admitted that his health problems have taken a toll on his family.

Loading the player...

WATCH: AGT's Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara reveal finale outfits

"I have a tough time being with myself, so I can imagine what it's like to live with me," he recently told ADDitude magazine. "My wife and children have been through therapy because of the problems my disorders have caused."

Speaking of his wife, Terry, Howie continued: "If you asked her about my ADHD, she would say it's difficult to deal with. She can't get through a conversation with me without having to reel me back in."

MORE: Howie Mandel mourns sad loss after battling secret illness

MORE: Howie Mandel shares health update after illness is revealed

Admitting his conditions are a daily battle, Howie added: "For me, there is no cure. I will always have to manage symptoms and develop coping skills. I take medication and I do psychotherapy."

According to the Mayo Clinic, ADHD is a mental health disorder that includes a combination of persistent problems, such as difficulty paying attention, hyperactivity, and impulsive behavior.

Howie and his wife Terry are high school sweethearts

It is normally diagnosed during childhood, but in some cases, like Howie's, ADHD is not recognized or diagnosed until the person is an adult. "Adult ADHD can lead to unstable relationships, poor work or school performance, low self-esteem, and other problems".

Howie was diagnosed with OCD and ADHD when he was in his 40s and accidentally revealed his diagnosis while on a talk show, which he said left him "devastated".

"I often do things without thinking. That's my ADHD talking," he added. "Out in public, after I did the show, people came to me and said, 'Me, too.' They were the most comforting words I've ever heard. Whatever you're dealing with in life, know that you're not alone."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.