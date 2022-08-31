Simon Cowell boldly deems AGT act 'best' of all time

Simon Cowell has established a reputation for himself as one of the toughest judges on television to impress, having set an example for many others who have come after him.

While he is usually never short on tough love and harsh critiques if the moment calls for it, he is just as willing to dole out praise and adoration at the right time.

VIDEO: Simon Cowell cries whilst remembering Nightbirde's audition

Such was the case during the latest of the America's Got Talent live shows when one of the acts truly left the British judge stunned.

Belgian and Australian artificial intelligence act Metaphysic left the judging panel very impressed after their audition, which saw them turn one of their opera singers into Simon himself through the power of AI.

The flattered Simon put them through, but even he wasn't expecting what was to come for their live show performance.

For their grand stage appearance, they decided to up the ante considerably by not only featuring a visage of Simon onstage, but also one of Howie Mandel and host Terry Crews.

Simon deemed Metaphysic's act the 'best' of the series

The three opera singers gave their impressive vocal runs a showcase in the faces of the three men of the panel as it showed up on the big screen.

The judges were all left in hysterics and suitably in awe, as all Simon could do was look on and occasionally break out into laughter.

The performance concluded with a standing ovation from all of the judges and a majority of members of the audience, and Terry first deferred to Simon for his assessment.

He was almost left lost for words and then said: "It's kind of a weird one to judge, this one. In terms of talent, originality, I have to say something."

Heidi Klum immediately groaned, sensing what was coming, intensified further when he followed it up with: "This is not the best act of the night."

The judges were all in since their very first audition

As the other judges protested, Simon flipped the tables on them by saying: "This is the best act, I believe, of the series so far," setting a very high bar for future acts on the show.

The others were just as effusive with their praise, with Metaphysic responding that for their next performance, they would bring back a rock and roll legend and potentially even Heidi and Sofia Vergara.

