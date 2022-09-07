The Suspect's Aidan Turner reveals details on intimate Italian wedding Only six guests were present

The Suspect star Aidan Turner has opened up about his intimate Italian wedding to American actress Caitlin Fitzgerald in a new interview.

The 39-year-old actor, who is notoriously private about his personal life, revealed that only six people and no family were present as the couple said 'I do' back in August 2020.

Speaking on The Chris Evans Breakfast Show on Virgin Radio on Wednesday, the Poldark star explained that the wedding had very few guests due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"It was very private, there was almost nobody there," he said. "There were six people but no family and a couple of friends that were in Italy already because it was right in the middle of lockdown."

He went on to reveal that some of his colleagues from the ITV drama were also in attendance. "A couple of people from the show [The Suspect], because I was shooting over there, had to translate and do all those kinds of things at the actual ceremony itself, for legality reasons," he said. "But yeah, it was tiny and beautiful.

Aidan with his wife Caitlin Fitzgerald

"It was quite a special thing," he added.

Who is Aidan Turner's wife?

Aidan is married to fellow actor, Caitlin Fitzgerald, whom he met while filming the 2018 fantasy drama film, The Man Who Killed Hitler And Then The Bigfoot.

Caitlin is known for starring as Libby Masters in the period drama Masters of Sex, as well as for playing Tabitha in HBO drama Succession and Mags in Netflix miniseries Inventing Anna.

Caitlin in American drama series, Sweetbitter

The couple share one child together. While neither of the pair have confirmed that they welcomed a baby, they were spotted taking a stroll in London with a pushchair earlier this year.

What is The Suspect about?

Aidan is currently starring as the mysterious Doctor Joe O'Loughlin in ITV's new thriller, The Suspect. Joe's life begins to unravel after the body of a young woman is discovered in a shallow grave in a west London cemetery.

Joe shows that he is only too willing to help with profiling using his expertise. But as the investigation ramps up, viewers begin to ask themselves if Joe has something to hide.

