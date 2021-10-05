Line of Duty bosses sign up Aidan Turner for gripping new drama - and it sounds brilliant You won't want to miss this!

Aidan Turner is set to front ITV's gripping new psychological thriller series, The Suspect. The five-part drama will be produced by the Line of Duty, Vigil and The Pembrokeshire Murders producers, so it's safe to say we are in for a treat!

Aidan, who rose to fame as Ross Poldark in the BBC's hit drama series Poldark, will play Doctor Joe O'Loughlin, a successful clinical psychologist whose seemingly perfect life comes into question after the death of a young woman.

WATCH: Aidan Turner as Leonardo da Vinci in Prime's Leonardo

He said in an official statement: "I am thrilled to be taking on the complex and demanding role of Joseph O'Loughlin, a man with so much to give but so much to lose, and a hidden darker side."

The actor will be joined by Bafta nominee Shaun Parkes (Small Axe, Lost in Space) and Sian Clifford (Quiz, Fleabag).

The cast also includes Camilla Beeput (Save Me (Too), Peep Show), Adam James (Vigil, Doctor Foster), Anjli Mohindra (Vigil, Bodyguard) and Bobby Schofield (Time, Anthony).

Aidan will play Doctor Joe O'Loughlin in The Suspect

So what is it about? The series will follow Doctor Joe O'Loughlin who appears to have the perfect life – a devoted wife, a loving daughter, successful practice as a clinical psychologist, media profile and a publishing deal. He's even a hero online after rescuing a young patient who was ready to jump from the tenth floor of the hospital where Joe works.

When a young woman is found in a shallow grave in a West London cemetery, veteran police officer DI Vincent Ruiz and his young partner DS Riya Devi investigate whether her death was by murder or suicide. Doctor Joe is called in to offer his expertise.

Aidan is best-known for his role in Poldark

ITV's official synopsis continues: "Now known for his risk-taking and rule-breaking, does Joe have more to hide? His recent diagnosis with a debilitating illness could explain his behaviour. But as the investigation into Catherine's death gathers pace, we start to ask, do we know the real Joe, or does he have a secret life? And has his work as a clinical psychologist allowed him to develop a criminal mindset? Or worse?"

The series is based on best-selling fiction writer Michael Robotham's debut novel of the same name and has been adapted for screen by Peter Berry (Gangs of London, The Last Enemy).

The drama is also being directed by James Strong, known for his work on Broadchurch and Vigil, and will have Jake Lushington (Vigil, The Bletchley Circle) as executive producer.

