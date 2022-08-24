Poldark star Aidan Turner teases BBC drama's return - but with major change The actor played the titular character in the period series

Poldark star Aidan Turner has hinted at the possibility of returning to the popular BBC drama as an older version of his character, Captain Ross Poldark.

MORE: Line of Duty star Stephen Graham to star in new drama - and it looks seriously good

In a new interview, the 39-year-old actor said that he has no plans to return to the period series. However, he pointed out that there is plenty more material from Winston Graham's novels that haven't been adapted for TV.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Have you seen Aidan Turner as Leonardo da Vinci in Prime's Leonardo?

"There are some books... I need to check what books they are. I think Ross is quite a bit older," he told Radio Times magazine. "I think Jeremy, Ross's son, he's 16 or 18 or something. And I think when we left Ross, I think Jeremy might only be ten. I'm not quite sure."

The beloved series, which is set in the 18th century, aired its final episode three years ago in August 2019. Ahead of the season five finale, Aidan spoke to the BBC about the show's ending. "When we started Poldark we aimed to complete the majority of the books that we could, which would likely take us up to series five.

MORE: Poldark's Eleanor Tomlinson's 'outrageous' shoulder-baring wedding dress belongs in a fairytale

MORE: House of the Dragon: ending of episode one explained - what was Aegon’s dream?

"So during filming for this series, there was a sense of completion and relief that we made it this far, that the show has been successful and that people enjoy watching it.

Aidan has hinted at a potential return to Poldark

"Hitting that mark and returning for the fifth series was always the goal and we are proud to have achieved that."

Fans of the actor need not worry though, as they'll soon be seeing Aidan on screen again soon but in a very different role.

ITV's upcoming thriller, The Suspect, which begins airing on Monday 29 August at 9pm, sees Aidan star as Doctor Joe O'Loughlin, whose seemingly perfect life starts to unravel after the body of a young woman is found in a shallow grave in a West London cemetery.

Aidan is set to star in ITV's new drama, The Suspect

ITV teases: "As a successful author, Doctor Joe's opinion is much sought after and when he meets DS Devi he’s only too willing to offer help with profiling and his expertise.

"Now known for his risk-taking and rule-breaking does Joe have more to hide? His recent diagnosis with a degenerative condition could explain his behaviour. But as the investigation into the woman’s death gathers pace, we start to ask, do we know the real Joe, or does he have a secret life? And has his work as a clinical psychologist allowed him to develop a criminal mindset? Or worse?"

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.