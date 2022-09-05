Who is The Suspect star Aidan Turner's famous wife? The actor's wife stars in Succession

Aidan Turner stars as the mysterious Joe O'Loughlin in ITV's new thriller, The Suspect, a doctor whose seemingly perfect life begins to unravel following the death of a young woman.

But how much do you know about the actor's life away from the cameras? Find out about his family here, including his famous wife…

Who is Aidan Turner's wife?

Aidan, 39, is married to American actress Caitlin Fitzgerald, whom he met while filming the fantasy drama film, The Man Who Killed Hitler And Then The Bigfoot.

The couple are known to be very private about their personal lives and reportedly tied the knot in a secret ceremony in Italy back in August 2020.

Earlier this year, the pair were spotted taking a stroll in London with a pushchair, however, neither of them have confirmed that they share a child.

Caitlin is known for playing Tabitha in Succession

What are Caitlin Fitzgerald's screen credits?

Caitlin, who was born in Maine, began her career by studying drama at the Stella Adler Studio of Acting. After appearing in several shows such as Gossip Girl and Blue Bloods, she landed a starring role in the period drama, Masters of Sex, where she played Libby Masters.

She has since appeared in several films and TV series, including The Trial of the Chicago 7 and It's Complicated. The 39-year-old is also known for playing Tabitha in HBO drama, Succession, Mags in Netflix miniseries Inventing Anna, and Elizabeth in post-apocalyptic dystopian drama, Station Eleven.

What is The Suspect about?

Aidan is currently starring as Doctor Joe in The Suspect, whose life is upended after the body of a young woman is found in a shallow grave in a West London cemetery.

Aidan is currently starring in ITV's The Suspect

ITV teases: "As a successful author, Doctor Joe's opinion is much sought after and when he meets DS Devi he’s only too willing to offer help with profiling and his expertise.

"Now known for his risk-taking and rule-breaking does Joe have more to hide? His recent diagnosis with a degenerative condition could explain his behaviour. But as the investigation into the woman’s death gathers pace, we start to ask, do we know the real Joe, or does he have a secret life? And has his work as a clinical psychologist allowed him to develop a criminal mindset? Or worse?"

