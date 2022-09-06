The Suspect viewers convinced they've worked out killer for same reason Who do you think is responsible?

ITV's new thriller, The Suspect, continued with another gripping episode on Monday night which left viewers convinced that they already know which character is behind Catherine's murder.

MORE: Who is The Suspect star Aidan Turner's famous wife?

Aidan Turner plays Doctor Joe O'Loughlin in the series, whose seemingly perfect life begins to fall apart after the body of a young woman is found in a shallow grave.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Have you seen Aidan Turner as Leonardo da Vinci in Prime's Leonardo?

Viewers who tuned in to watch the latest instalment believe Adam James' character, Jack Owens, is responsible for the murder due to the fact that the actor tends to play "malevolent" roles.

One person wrote: "The actor who's playing Jack always plays baddies, so I guess he's the murderer," while another added: "#TheSuspect enjoying this but the twist has been obvious from the start. It's obviously the other doctor Jack Owen (JO). Adam James always plays malevolent characters."

A third fan commented: "A tenner says his friend Jack is setting him up. Adam James always plays slippery types," while another tweeted: "I had 'uncle Jack' picked out in last week's episode."

MORE: The Suspect viewers make the same complaint about ITV's new drama

MORE: Poldark star Aidan Turner teases BBC drama's return - but with major change

A number of other viewers also took to Twitter to praise the latest twist-filled episode, with one person writing: "Ooh. #TheSuspect is shaping up nicely on @ITV. Brilliant cast, with some unsettling direction. A real twisty-turny crime drama," while another added: "Thoroughly enjoying #TheSuspect on @itv, it really is gripping viewing!"

Viewers are convinced Jack Owens is the killer

A third commented: "#TheSuspect is shaping up to be a really great drama. Fantastic performances, brilliant direction, and a properly good twist-and-turn fuelled mystery."

For those who have yet to catch up with the new series, it follows Doctor Joe as he becomes involved in the murder case and is only too willing to offer his expertise.

"Now known for his risk-taking and rule-breaking does Joe have more to hide?" teases the ITV synopsis. "His recent diagnosis with a degenerative condition could explain his behaviour. But as the investigation into the woman's death gathers pace, we start to ask, do we know the real Joe, or does he have a secret life? And has his work as a clinical psychologist allowed him to develop a criminal mindset? Or worse?"

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.