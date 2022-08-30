Married at First Sight UK: Fans left unimpressed for same reason following series debut Things got off to a dramatic start

Married at First Sight UK returned to E4 with a brand new series on Monday night and while fans of the show are loving the drama, some have taken issue with one of the brides.

The first episode kicked off with the relationship experts deciding which contestants would be matched together before they had their first meeting at the altar.

One bride that made her high expectations of her new husband very clear was Whitney Hughes, a PA from St Albans, who was matched up with Duka Cav, a recruitment HR coordinator from Birmingham.

Upon seeing Duka at the altar, Whitney was left a little disappointed. "I wanted a man who's a man that's towering over me, like massive, like a brick house. Compared to a house, maybe he's a shed," she said of her new husband, before adding: "This is the worst thing I’ve ever done in my [expletive] life."

Viewers quickly took to Twitter to question why the pair had been put together, with one person writing: "Whitney and DUKA?? This is how I know this show is UNSERIOUS," while another added: "Whitney and Duka has to be the worst match I could ever have imagined."

A third fan commented: "Omg just started #MarriedAtFirstSightuk and I'm actually feeling sorry for Duka ... nothing is wrong with Whitney but I can tell she's not into him with her high expectations and she made everyone felt uncomfortable even me… How could the experts match these two?"

Fans questioned why Whitney had been paired with Duka

A number of other fans wondered why Whitney had decided to sign up for the experiment in the first place, with one person tweeting: "Why has Whitney come on the show? Why pick someone that doesn't want to find love when I'm sure there were other women that did. Poor Duka. His dad isnt happy at all," while another added: "Seriously why has Whitney gone on the show, is it just for fame? She's not bothered about the wedding."

A third viewer agreed, commenting: "Omg, poor Duka! He just wants to find someone to marry and be just as happy/loved up as his parents. Think Whitney's got very different views! Heartbreaking."

