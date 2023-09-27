Do MAFS UK couples really get married? Find out if weddings are legally binding

The new season of Married at First Sight UK has well and truly kicked off on E4, providing fans with endless drama over the past week.

While viewers continue to get to know this year's batch of newlyweds, they might be wondering if their marriages are legally binding. Find out here…

Are the MAFS marriages legally binding?

The marriages are not legally binding as there is no marriage licence.

In the show's synopsis on the Channel 4 website, it states: "Following the Australian format, rather than legal marriages, the couples will make a lifelong commitment to one another at a glamorous ceremony, overseen by a wedding celebrant, that includes guests, bridal gowns, dancing, speeches and cake."

© Channel 4 MAFS stars Shona and Brad

This is the same for the Australian version of the show as a spokesperson at Nine Network told Australian online publication Now To Love: "In order to comply with the Australian Marriage Act (1961) which requires one month and one day notification, a marriage in law was not conducted."

The rep added: "Each participant embarked on a commitment ceremony with a wedding celebrant with all due intention to commit fully to this union for the duration of the experiment. At the end of the experiment, they are given the option to continue with the relationship or go their separate ways."

However, across the pond in the American series, the contestants really do get married.

Executive producer of MAFS US, Chris Coelen, told The Wrap that, unlike the UK version, the contestants sign a marriage license after filming the ceremony.

© Ella Morgan/Instagram The cast and experts of MAFS 2023

"There is a prenup that is built in. It's a very short, brief prenup. It basically says what they walk in to [the marriage with], is what they walk out of the marriage with," he explained.

"We want to give them some protection walking in. If for some reason it does not work out, at least you are protected with this basic form. You are not going to get yourself into any legal trouble. Once they are in to the marriage, everything is completely up to them."

Who are the MAFS UK experts?

While the new series of MAFS UK sees a fresh batch of singletons introduced to the experiments, the team of experts remains the same.

Paul C Brunson, Melanie Schilling and Charlene Douglas have all returned to pair up the brides and grooms, as well as to share their expert advice on love and relationships.

© Channel 4 Experts Mel Schilling, Paul Brunson, Charlene Douglas

Paul is a dating coach who is also known for his work on Celebs Go Dating, while Mel works as a relationship coach and appears on the Australian version of the show.

Last but not least, Charlene is a leading Sex and Intimacy expert who is also known for her stints on other shows such as The Sex Clinic and Good Morning Britain.