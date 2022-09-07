See the heartbreaking trailer for Harry Styles' queer romance drama My Policeman The period drama about an illicit love affair is coming to Amazon Prime Video

Fans of Harry Styles are in luck as the popstar-turned-actor will be starring in not one but two films that are being released in the next few months.

Alongside Don't Worry Darling, which is hitting cinemas this month and has been directed by his girlfriend Olivia Wilde, the Watermelon Sugar singer has taken on the lead role in Amazon Prime Video's My Policeman. And after months of waiting, the full-length trailer for the romance period drama has finally been released. Check it out below…

WATCH: Harry Styles is caught in a forbidden love triangle in My Policeman

Harry plays the central role of police officer Tom, while Emma Corrin, who is best known for her Emmy-nominated take on Princess Diana in season five of The Crown, plays his wife, Marion.

Rounding off the main cast is The Last Kingdom's David Dawson, whoportrays a man named Patrick, an educated and cultured museum curator who goes on to become his lover. Linus Roache, Gina McKee and Rupert Everett also star as the older iterations of the characters.

Based on the book by Bethan Roberts and described as "a beautifully crafted story of forbidden love and changing social conventions," My Policeman follows three young people—policeman Tom, teacher Marion, and museum curator Patrick —as they embark on an emotional journey in 1950s Britain.

As the official synopsis for the film reads: "Flashing forward to the 1990s, Tom, Marion and Patrick are still reeling with longing and regret, but now they have one last chance to repair the damage of the past."

My Policeman will land in cinemas in the UK and US on 21 October before being released on Amazon Prime Video for subscribers on 4 November.

