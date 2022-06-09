My Policeman: First look at Harry Styles and The Crown star's film released - and it looks amazing The period drama about an illicit love affair is coming to Amazon Prime Video

Fans of Harry Styles are in luck as the popstar-turned-actor will be starring in not one but two films set to be released this year.

Alongside Don't Worry Darling, which has been directed by his girlfriend Olivia Wilde, the Watermelon Sugar singer has landed a starring role in the upcoming Amazon Prime Video drama My Policeman, with first-look images of the new movie being released today. Scroll down to see them...

In one snap from the film, which has been adapted from Bethan Roberts’ novel of the same name, Harry can be seen in period-appropriate costume for the 1950s-set drama, alongside co-stars David Dawson and Emma Corrin, who is best known for her Emmy-nominated take on Princess Diana in season five of The Crown.

While Harry plays the central role of police officer Tom, Emma plays his wife, Marion and David portrays a man named Patrick, an educated and cultured museum curator who goes on to become his lover.

The trio are standing in a gallery admiring a piece of artwork, which could possibly be the first meeting between Tom and Patrick, who keep their affair secret from Marion for many years.

The film is set to jump between two time periods, with Linus Roache, Gina McKee and Rupert Everett playing older versions of the characters.

Although no official synopsis for the film has been released yet, we know the book is set in Brighton in 1957 and focuses on policeman Tom Burgess, who is gay but is forced to hide his sexuality due to the laws against homosexuality in that era. Tom meets schoolteacher Marion on Brighton beach and she soon falls in love with him.

However, the couple then face trouble when Tom meets museum curator Patrick Hazelwood, and the two begin a love affair. Tom ends up marrying Marion due to societal standards of the time, but a messy love-triangle ensues and jealousy ends up creating friction between them, risking huge consequences in the process.

Amazon Prime Video shared alongside the images the news that the film is set to be released directly onto their streaming site on Friday 4 November 2022.

