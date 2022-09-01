Harry Styles' incredible property portfolio spans from Hampstead Heath to Hollywood - details The 28-year-old has amassed some impressive homes

He may only be 28, but Harry Styles has already built up a global property portfolio thanks to his decade-long success in One Direction and as a solo star.

The singer has denied spending £8million on a property that was previously dubbed Grand Designs' "saddest ever" house after reports suggested he had fallen in love with the lighthouse-inspired design located on the North Devon coast during a visit in 2021.

Loading the player...

WATCH: First look at Harry Styles in Don't Worry Darling

But he has plenty of other lavish additions to his property portfolio. Discover all the homes Harry has owned throughout his career – from Hampstead Heath to Hollywood…

A £3.2million home in Hampstead Heath

Harry bought his first home in London's Hampstead Heath in October 2012, a year after the release of One Direction's debut album. The £3.2million property has four bedrooms, three bathrooms and spans over 2,300 square feet.

Harry Styles owns homes in the UK and the US

An £8million Hampstead Heath house

In 2019, Harry bought an £8million five-bedroom Georgian house across the road from his original home, which he paid outright for. The Grade II-listed home has five bedrooms, private outside parking and a garage, along with lots of space for entertaining.

The £4.175million house next door

Harry bought the 18th-century villa next door to his £8million home in 2020. The neighbouring properties he now owns were once one mansion before being separated into two semi-detached homes, so it's likely he may be planning to combine and restore them to their former glory.

A £6.9million New York penthouse

Harry bought a New York penthouse in 2017

The As It Was singer bought a £6.9million New York penthouse in a star-studded Tribeca building where Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds and Justin Timberlake all had homes, in the beginning of 2017.

His apartment reportedly has three bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms, with a private entrance lift and open-plan living space. Facilities in the building for residents include a 71-foot swimming pool, a roof terrace and a Turkish bath.

A £5.5million Sunset Strip bachelor pad

Harry sold his home close to Sunset Strip in 2019

In January 2016, Harry bought another US home close to Sunset Strip. The secluded property was spread over three floors and featured three bedrooms and five bathrooms, including a master suite with floor-to-ceiling windows and a private terrace. The former One Direction singer sold the home at a loss for £4.8million in 2019, two years after he had originally listed it for £6.57million.

A £3.2million Beverly Hills home

Harry bought his first US home in March 2014, in the Beverly Hills Post Office area. It had five bedrooms, and five bathrooms, and beautiful canyon views. The 28-year-old sold the house at a loss in 2016, and it has since been renovated and last sold for £8.8million in 2019.

