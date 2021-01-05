Don't Worry Darling: everything you need to know about Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde film Don't Worry Darling is currently in production

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde recently set social media ablaze after they were pictured holding hands at a co-star and friend's wedding. But whether they're a couple or not, it seems the two A-Listers have been keeping busy working on their latest project.

Olivia both stars in and directs upcoming blockbuster film Don't Worry Darling, in which Harry plays the lead. Given the hype around the cast and production, it's set to be one of the most talked about films of the year. So what's it all about? Here's all you need to know...

Olivia Wilde is directing the upcoming film

Don't Worry Darling plot

Not a huge amount is known about the film and the finer details are being kept under wraps while production is underway, but Deadline reports that the story focuses on a married couple "set in an isolated, utopian community in the 1950s California desert." The film is also set to be a psychological thriller with Harry playing the lead role as Jack, a husband with a secret to hide. Sounds intriguing right?

Harry will play lead role in Don't Worry Darling

Don't Worry Darling cast

The film certainly has a star-studded cast. Playing the role of Alice, Jack's wife, is Little Women star and Academy-Award nominee Florence Pugh. Also joining the line-up is Star Trek's Chris Pine, If Beale Street Could Talk star Kiki Layne and Crazy Rich Asians actress Gemma Chan. Director Olivia Wilde also has a part in the film.

Florence Pugh stars opposite Harry Styles

One of the stars of the film recently opened up about the upcoming project. While promoting Wonder Woman 1984, Chris Pine told Entertainment Tonight: "The aesthetic of the movie is beautiful. The story is so compelling and so fun and so dark and twisted ... Shooting was wonderful. Olivia is very clear about what she wants." We can't wait!

Kiki Layne also joins the cast

Don't Worry Darling release date

Sadly, there's no release date for Don't Worry Darling given production is still ongoing. The film set did have to be postponed in early December due to a crew member testing positive for coronavirus, but, according to reports, the set is back up and running. Here's hoping for a safe release ASAP!

