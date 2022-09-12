The Queen's sudden illness took Prince Charles by surprise says Jenna Bush Hager The TV personality opened up about prepping for an interview with Camilla the day before Her Majesty’s death

Jenna Bush Hager has opened up about being one of the last people to enjoy a dinner with King Charles III while he was still the Prince of Wales - just one day before Her Majesty passed away on Thursday 8 September - and opened up about why she believed the Queen's passing came as a surprise.

MORE: King Charles puts on brave face as he leads siblings along Royal Mile - photos

The Today with Hoda & Jenna host was visiting Scotland in order to interview Camilla, the Queen Consort, and enjoyed dinner with the King while Camilla was delayed on a flight to Scotland.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jenna opened up about dinner with King Charles the night before the Queen's death

Speaking about the experience, Jenna explained: "It was a lovely meal…We had a wonderful evening filled with conversation that felt joyful…so I think this was sort of a surprise."

She continued: "The next morning we were setting up the interview… At 12.30 we heard running up and down the halls, and it was her team and his team. They had been incredible and professional and funny and light-hearted.

Jenna opened up about the dinner

"They came in and said, 'Can you please be quiet, there’s a call. He’s on a call.’ All of a sudden, we heard a helicopter, which they don't take lightly, go off and they came in and said, 'Your interview - which up until then we knew they were excited about - has been postponed,' they had just left for Balmoral.

READ: Will Prince William and Duchess Kate need to move house again after the Queen's death?

SEE: How King Charles III will be addressed by fellow royals

"They said the Queen is ill and they have gone and rushed off to be with her. And we just said our hearts are with them. It was a disappointment, I can’t wait to talk books with her, I still hope I get to."

Jenna admitted she didn't think the Queen's death was expected

She explained that was interview was about Camilla's book club, and that it "was going to be her only interview with American press". Jenna continued: "Her flight - on British Airways - was delayed, so even Queens are delayed! […] I did get to have dinner with Prince Charles on the last night he would be Prince… The first thing he said was, 'My darling wife is so sad… She can’t wait to sit down with you tomorrow.' "

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.