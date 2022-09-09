Will Prince William and Duchess Kate need to move house again after the Queen's death? The Cambridges moved to Windsor to be closer to the Queen

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge moved to Windsor at the beginning of September, with the benefit of being closer to the Queen reportedly a big reason behind their move.

MORE: King Charles returns to London following the Queen's death - Live Updates

However, in light of the Queen's death and Prince William's new more senior role as heir apparent, questions will no doubt be raised about whether the family will return to London.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate kisses the Queen in unearthed footage

It is not yet known where King Charles III and the Queen Consort will choose to be based following the Queen's death, which will have a big impact on where Prince William and Kate spend their time too.

RELATED: Inside Prince William and Kate's breathtaking homes - past and present

Until now, Charles and Camilla have been based at Clarence House in London, so they will have to decide whether to use Buckingham Palace as their primary residence or Windsor Castle, as the Queen chose to in the last two years.

The Cambridges reportedly moved to Windsor to be closer to the Queen

However, regardless of the decision, it is unlikely that Prince William and Kate will return to London full-time anytime soon. Their children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – only started at their new school on Wednesday, so it would be unsettling for them to move again.

MORE: When will the Queen's cause of death be revealed?

The family also reportedly chose to move to Windsor to give their children the opportunity to have as normal an upbringing as possible; something that is likely even more important now that their eldest son, Prince George, is second-in-line to the throne.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis started their new school on Wednesday

Even if King Charles and the Queen Consort opt to be based in London, it isn't far for Prince William to travel as and when he needs to. The Cambridges have also kept their London home, Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace, so will be able to stop there whenever he needs to.

STORY: Why Balmoral was a poignant location for the Queen's death

The family moved into Adelaide Cottage, close to Windsor Castle, at the end of the summer. The four-bedroom home marked a big change for the family, as not only was it much smaller than their former home, it had no room for live-in staff for the first time.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.