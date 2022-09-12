Will The Queen's funeral be televised in the US? Find out broadcast information on the late monarch's funeral

The world is in mourning following the death of Her Majesty the Queen, who served her country and the Commonwealth for over 70 years.

As such, there are countless people around the globe who are taking time to pay their respects to the late monarch after Buckingham Palace announced Queen Elizabeth II's passing on Thursday 8 September aged 96.

WATCH: King Charles III follows his mother's coffin through Edinburgh

The royal family has since confirmed that the state funeral for Her Majesty will take place in Westminster Abbey on Monday 19 September at 11am.

Although an official guest list will not be made available until closer to the day, the royal family including the Queen's four children, their partners, and her grandchildren are all, of course, due to attend.

The Queen's funeral will take place on Monday 19 September

It is thought that a number of officials from around the world such as Heads of State including US President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, will be invited.

Royal fans around the globe will be able to watch the funeral and it's been said that millions are expected to tune in. So how can fans in the United States watch the ceremony?

Mourners will be able to watch around the world

Mourners in the US will be able to watch the service as it happens on the television network, NBC, as well as the streaming service, NBC News Now.

It will also air on other popular news outlets and broadcasters including CNN, ABC and Fox News.

Prior to the funeral, the Queen will lie-in-state in Westminster Hall for four days to allow the public to pay their respects.

The late monarch's four children and their children will be in attendance

After the coffin arrives at Westminster Hall, The Archbishop of Canterbury will conduct a short service assisted by the Dean of Westminster, and attended by The King and members of the royal family, after which the lying-in-state will begin.

On the morning of the funeral, the coffin will be taken in procession from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey.

Following the service, the Queen's coffin, made from oak, will then be taken to St. George's Chapel in Windsor, where a committal service will then take place.

