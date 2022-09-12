King Charles puts on brave face as he leads siblings along Royal Mile - photos The Queen is being moved to St. Giles' cathedral

King Charles III led his siblings in a procession behind Her Majesty's coffin as she was moved from Holyroodhouse to St. Giles' cathedral.

The royal siblings, Prince Andrew, Princess Anne and Prince Edward, lined up in age order as they follow the hearse along the royal mile in Edinburgh.

The coffin was draped with the Royal Standard in Scotland and dressed with a wreath of flowers consisting of white spray roses, white Freesias, white button chrysanthemums, dried white heather from Balmoral, spray eryngium, foliage, rosemary, hebe, and pittosporum.

The hearse was flanked by a Bearer Party found by The Royal Regiment of Scotland and The King’s Body Guard for Scotland.

Thousands lined the streets in Edinburgh

Members of the public held their phones high to capture images of the historic event. The King donned an impressive ten medals as well as his full-day ceremonial uniform with the rank of Field Marshal – carrying a Field Marshal baton presented to him by the Queen when he took up the role in 2012.

Camilla was in the car behind the herse

After the procession, Charles will hold audiences with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Alison Johnstone, the Presiding Officer of the Scottish Parliament. Words of sympathy will be expressed by the Scottish Parliament when Charles and Camilla attend to receive a motion of condolence, with the King replying.

Following the meeting, the King and his family will mount a vigil at the cathedral in honour of their mother.

Sir Timothy Laurence joined the procession

Before flying to the Scottish capital the King and the Queen Consort visited Westminster Hall where the Houses of Parliament expressed their condolences and Charles offered his reply.

Crowds had their phones out to film the historic moment

The new King fought back the tears, saying he felt the "weight of history" surrounding them, as he addressed Parliament for the first time since the death of the Queen on Thursday. He added: "The Queen set an example of selfless duty which, with God’s help and your counsels, I am resolved faithfully to follow."

Charles look emotional

Guests, including new Prime Minister Liz Truss and Boris Johnson, had gathered in the impressive Westminster Hall to listen to the new king's address.

