Netflix recently released their brand new series, The Imperfects, and it seems it's already generated plenty of conversation. Taking to social media, viewers who have binged all ten episodes are saying the same thing about the Sci-Fi action show – that it's brilliant!

One person shared how much they loved the programme on Twitter and their hopes for a second series. "#TheImperfects #Netflix Please let this show get a second season Netflix please. Otherwise I'm ending my subscription," they wrote.

WATCH: The official trailer for Netflix's new series The Imperfects

Another said: "#TheImperfects on Netflix deserves a season two. It caused an unexpected binge and I have no regrets!" A third was equally impressed by the show, tweeting: "More ppl need to be watching and talking about #TheImperfects I cannot express how much I enjoyed this show.

"It defies any genre explanation. Trust me, just watch you won't regret it. The cast/writing/storytelling is @netflix gimme a renewal." A fourth commented: "I literally can't, if you're not watching #TheImperfects on @netflix what are you even doing with your life?? This show is HILARIOUS!! #loveit."

For those who are yet to tune into the action series, it tells the story of three close friends who are diagnosed with rare genetic disorders that bring alone some very unexpected changes to their lives.

The synopsis reads: "Tilda, Abbi and Juan develop unique abilities seven years after being diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder as teenagers and undergoing an experimental treatment conducted by Dr. Alex Sarkov and Dr. Sydney Burke.

Fans are loving the new Sci-Fi series

"Until recently, they were taking medications that kept their secret powers dormant, but now they've run out of pills, and their powers are emerging and upending their lives. Burke is willing to help them, but she needs cooperation from Sarkov, who’s nowhere to be found."

Leading the cast of The Imperfects is Morgan Taylor Campbell as Tilda, Rhianna Jagpal as Abbi, and Iñaki Godoy as Juan. Also appearing is Italia Ricci and Kyra Zagorsky.

