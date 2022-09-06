Will there be another series of Netflix's Devil in Ohio? What did you think of the horror series?

Netflix's new horror series, Devil in Ohio, left viewers reeling following the huge cliffhanger at the end of episode eight and now many will be wondering if they can expect a new season anytime soon.

The suspense thriller is based on a novel of the same name by Daria Polatin and tells the story of a psychiatrist who puts her life and family in danger after taking in a young patient who escaped from a cult.

Will there be a season two of Devil in Ohio?

While Netflix have yet to comment on whether a second series has been commissioned, it isn't looking likely.

The show is described by the streaming platform as a "limited series" which usually means that the show isn't intended to run for more than one season.

Not all hope is lost however, as shows such as HBO's Big Little Lies and The White Lotus both began as limited series before going on to return for more episodes. This proves that a positive response from audiences can influence whether further seasons are made.

Netflix has yet to commission another series

Let's not forget that the final episode ended on a dramatic cliffhanger which left viewers with big questions about Mae. This could have been a deliberate choice made by the show's producers to let the audience form their own interpretations about the ending, but if Netflix does decide to make another series, there's ample material to work with.

What happened at the end of Devil in Ohio?

[Spoiler warning!]

The series ended with a major twist that saw Suzanne discover that it was Mae who bought herself the white roses, triggering her return to the cult. The final shot revealed Mae's shrine to Suzanne which illustrated the extent of her obsession with the psychiatrist.

Speaking about the ambiguous conclusion, actress Emily Deschanel told Collider: "I thought it was a surprise, and I love a surprise. It was juicy to play, as an actor. It was a really interesting twist, and I liked that. I thought it also was fascinating for the character of Mae and what she's doing.

The series ended on a major cliffhanger

"There's some real shadow there that she's [Suzanne] not seeing. But I embraced the ending. I found it satisfying, but I don't know if everyone will find it satisfying. It's not as final, as neat, and as clean as some people might want it to be."

