Lucifer creators teases show's return as Tom Ellis shocks fans with huge update

Lucifer fans were left devastated last year when the fantasy crime drama wrapped up seemingly for good.

But now - almost one year on from the release of the show's sixth and final season - the creators of the show have shared their hopes to bring the series back in the future, while lead star Tom Ellis has shocked fans with his latest Instagram post.

Showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich have relieved that they aren't against the idea of doing a revival in the future, telling Screen Rant: "Never say never".

When asked whether a revival series could be on the horizon, Joe replied: "I mean, I hope so. We loved making the show, we loved working with these people. I think hopefully, at some point, we can find a way to come back, or at least revisit or do something. It was such a great time, it's such a great experience, and we love these people, so never say never.

Tom ended his five-year run on Lucifer last year

Ildy then joked: "My vote is for Lucifer The Musical, personally, on Broadway. If anybody wants to hashtag that, get that going," and Joe quipped: "I say Lucifer The Animated Series."

Meanwhile, Tom Ellis, who stole hearts playing a suited and suave version of the devil in the Fox-turned-Netflix series has revealed on social media that he has recently made a huge change. Posting on Tuesday, the 43-year-old Brit actor announced that "#hairgate is over".

He shared a video showing that he had said goodbye to one of his most recognisable features - his striking black hair. The post prompted a huge reaction from his fans, who rushed to the comment section.

One said: "We need a before and after photo," while another wrote: "You finally did it, mate!" A third added: "You must be soooo happy! The hair "situation" is over!!!"

As some fans may know, Tom grew out his hair this year for his role in new fantasy series Washington Black, which has officially wrapped filming. He will play an eccentric and passionate Steam-Punk inventor named Christopher 'Titch' Wilde in the epic adventure series, which has been described as reminiscent of Jules Verne's Around the World in 80 Days.

