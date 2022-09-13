NCIS star Pauley Perrette inundated with fan support over tragic loss The actress paid tribute to her family on Twitter

NCIS star Pauley Perrette has been inundated with messages of support from fans after detailing the tragic loss of her father, uncle and cousin in a tribute to 9/11.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, the actress revealed that her three family members, who have sadly passed away over the last two and a half years, all served as firefighters.

The 53-year-old shared pictures of her loved ones as well as a picture of her cousin Wayne's tattoo, which paid tribute to the horrific terror attack by featuring a skyline of the World Trade Centre and a firefighter's helmet.

She added the caption: "I just lost my Asst Fire Chief dad, my Fire Chief Uncle & my Seargent Cousin Wayne, All AMAZING #firemen. My Cousin Wayne: My twin My friend My EVERYTHING was committed to honor the #911 #firefighters for life.

"Below is his back tattoo Let’s all #NeverForget911 #firstresponders."

Fans were quick to share messages of condolences in the comments section, with one person writing: "Be strong. All the trials of life make us stronger to face the future. All heart with you," while another tweeted: "So sorry for all your losses. Great appreciation and thanks to all the firefighters, first responders and their families for their sacrifices. Beautiful tattoo he has, thank you for sharing all the pictures."

Pauley paid tribute to her family members on Twitter

A third commented: "So sorry for the loss of these amazing men. I have been a volunteer firefighter for 50 years. Love what I do."

Pauley, who played fan favourite Abby Sciuto in the long-running CBS drama until 2018, has previously spoken about the loss of her father, who passed away from coronavirus in January 2021.

She paid tribute to her dad in a social media post on the first anniversary of his death earlier this year. She wrote: "One year ago my beloved dad died of #Covid. His political party told him it was fake and like hundreds of thousands others they killed him with that.

"There were no vaccines then just exhausted health care workers, dead bodies all over and me saying goodbye on a nurse's cell phone."

