Tom Ellis lands first role following end of Lucifer - and it sounds amazing New limited series Washington Black will air on Hulu

Tom Ellis' first role following the conclusion of his smash-hit series Lucifer has finally been revealed - and we have a feeling that Lucifans will love it!

MORE: Lucifer's Tom Ellis opens up about friendship with Sam Heughan and role on Outlander

It's been confirmed that the 43-year-old Brit actor, who stole hearts playing a suited and suave version of the devil in the Fox-turned-Netflix fantasy crime drama, has joined the cast of new Hulu series Washington Black. He will play an eccentric and passionate Steam-Punk inventor named Christopher 'Titch' Wilde in the epic adventure series which has been described as reminiscent of Jules Verne's Around the World in 80 Days.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lucifer ran for six seasons - have you seen it?

Adapted by Twilight Zone writer Selwyn Seyfu and based on Esi Edugyan's novel of the same name, Washington Black follows the extraordinary 19th-century adventures of George Washington' Wash' Black, an 11-year-old boy on a Barbados sugar plantation who must flee after a shocking death threatens to upend his life.

MORE: 11 of the most anticipated book-to-screen adaptations coming out in 2022

MORE: Tom Ellis' real daughter appeared in Lucifer episodes - did you spot her?

Emmy award-winning This is Us star Sterling K Brown will play Medwin Harris, a gregarious, larger-than-life type who travelled the world after a traumatic childhood as a Black refugee in Nova Scotia, while newcomer Eddie Karanja will be playing the titular role. Together, Tom and Sterling's characters will help young Wash leave behind his traumatic childhood for a "remarkable journey across the sky".

Tom ended his five-year run on Lucifer last year

As fans will recall, Tom ended his five-year run on Lucifer last year when the show came to a conclusion with its sixth season. At the time, Tom teased that he was hoping to work on something "completely different" after portraying the same character for so many years.

MORE: Lucifer star Tom Ellis looks almost unrecognisable in first-ever television role

He told Square Mile: "I am going to find myself in that similar territory in that people are going to expect one thing from me now. And I would like to surprise them and do something completely different. That's always been my thought process."

Tom is also set to star in upcoming romantic comedy Players, alongside Jane The Virgin star Gina Rodriguez and New Girl's Damon Wayans Jr.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox